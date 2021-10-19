Counselor’s Corner: Take time to assess your emotional and mental stability

I want to encourage you to evaluate if you are using unhealthy coping skills of distraction, avoidance or repression. It’s healthy to stop and take time to assess how you are doing emotionally and mentally.

Many are afraid that if they take time to evaluate their functioning, it may cause them dysfunction or lead to negative outcomes; the opposite is true. It’s OK to feel anxious, sad, overwhelmed or angry when facing difficult circumstances. Emotions are there to reveal to us changes we may need to make to increase our positive functioning. When my clients experience an emotion, I encourage them to ask, “What is it trying to tell me?”

I work with many in the medical and educational field, and find that they are growing exhausted trying to be what they can for everyone else, while internally they are avoiding their own functioning. It appears they are keeping themselves busy and going through the motions, and in turn, this is having a drastic negative effect on their own health. Take some time for self-care and just be still as a form of self-love and self-healing. Some examples of this could be journaling, guided mediation, prayer and even counseling.