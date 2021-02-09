Counselor’s Corner: Positive thinking leads to improved mental health

I’ve seen a dramatic increase of clients indicating significant anxiety, all with a common denominator. Individuals between the ages of 12-65 have said they believe their stress is directly related to the amount of time they spend on social media and/or watching news coverage.

My research, which includes data from the CDC, shows that mental health disorders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased anywhere from 30% to 60%. Add to that the reports of political strife, economic struggles and other negative news, and people are experiencing a sense of loss of control, thereby affecting mental health significantly. ‘

One client said that he and his son are now limiting how much time they spend watching TV and browsing social media as they focus more on the positives around them. He said the “immersion in constant media will have you believing that the world is unsafe and that all is negative, when this not a true indication of the world or people as a whole.”