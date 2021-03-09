Counselor’s Corner: Making the choice to forgive

I speak with clients on a weekly basis about the impact their thoughts have on their emotional state. I’m a cognitive behavioral therapist who believes that thoughts lead to feelings, and feelings lead to functioning in different areas. If we can challenge our thoughts to be more empowered, then we will experience increased positive feelings and functioning.

Recently, I’ve been having multiple sessions regarding forgiveness. I encourage clients to recognize that they control their thinking and their thoughts don’t control them. The effort they put into holding onto anger, bitterness and resentment can be changed; just as much as it’s a choice to hold onto hurt, it’s also a choice to let it go. We choose what we think about others and our situations. It’s recognizing this that you can be set free and liberated from the hurt caused by others.

Forgiveness is for us and not for the other person. When you choose to hold onto negative thinking due to the actions of others, you are choosing to allow them to affect and have control over your peace and joy. It’s also imperative to recognize that the hurt caused by others is rarely personal, but is about their own struggles and internal conflicts as well as their unresolved issues.