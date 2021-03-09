Counselor’s Corner: Making the choice to forgive

I speak with clients on a weekly basis about the impact their thoughts have on their emotional state. I’m a cognitive behavioral therapist who believes that thoughts lead to feelings, and feelings lead to functioning in different areas. If we can challenge our thoughts to be more empowered, then we will experience increased positive feelings and functioning.
Recently, I’ve been having multiple sessions regarding forgiveness. I encourage clients to recognize that they control their thinking and their thoughts don’t control them. The effort they put into holding onto anger, bitterness and resentment can be changed; just as much as it’s a choice to hold onto hurt, it’s also a choice to let it go. We choose what we think about others and our situations. It’s recognizing this that you can be set free and liberated from the hurt caused by others.
Forgiveness is for us and not for the other person. When you choose to hold onto negative thinking due to the actions of others, you are choosing to allow them to affect and have control over your peace and joy. It’s also imperative to recognize that the hurt caused by others is rarely personal, but is about their own struggles and internal conflicts as well as their unresolved issues.
When you begin to put this pattern of thinking into the opposite direction of healing and release, you’ll be less likely affected by others and their negative behavior. It’s your choice to forgive, surrender and let go, even without the other person’s forgiveness. You then have the choice to set boundaries, end the relationship or learn more about your expectations. The important thing to remember is that all of this is within your power of choice, and no one but you holds a remote control to our peace of mind, spirit and emotions.
It’s your choice. Will you choose to hold onto the hurt caused by others, or will you choose to set yourself free and be liberated from their toxic behavior? I promise that the latter choice will create healing in several areas of your life that you never knew were possible.