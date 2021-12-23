Counselor’s Corner: Living your best life in the here and now

This month we reflect on the past year and begin to think about what we should change in our lives. Individuals talk about a variety of New Year's resolutions regarding things they would like to implement or remove.
I attended an event where the trainer asked audience members how many times they have said, or have had clients who say, they would like to make changes but other things need to occur first. This could be working on decreasing stress, exercising more or having a more balance in life. It could also be decreasing anger or letting go of things that have been weighing them down from the past. Numerous people speak of creating change in their lives but are waiting for external circumstances or the belief that they must feel differently. The trainer said we can choose to be that person right now at this very moment. The word that stands out here is “choose.”
It’s true that at any moment, at any given time, everyone can make a cognitive choice to be the person they want to be and have the life they would like to live. Many set intentions or a time frame, and others make excuses. This continues to hold individuals in a stagnant waiting game of putting off those things for tomorrow that could occur in this very moment. Individuals blame the environment and their relationships, or are led by their feelings instead of the empowerment of their choice.
Numerous individuals tell me they want to make changes within their lives, stop unhealthy habits and use tools that help them be the best version of themselves, yet many regress and the changes don’t remain. It’s not just putting intentions to actions; it’s a way of living, a choice to be made and seeing yourself as a new person and choosing to be that person going forward. It’s about living your intentions, putting your goals into action in the here and now and recognizing that nothing is holding you back but yourself.
I’m wishing every reader a very Merry Christmas filled with love and light, and a new year of abundant blessings. Be that person you want to be, living your best life and no longer making excuses. You are the only one holding yourself back. It’s always your choice.