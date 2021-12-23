Counselor’s Corner: Living your best life in the here and now

I attended an event where the trainer asked audience members how many times they have said, or have had clients who say, they would like to make changes but other things need to occur first. This could be working on decreasing stress, exercising more or having a more balance in life. It could also be decreasing anger or letting go of things that have been weighing them down from the past. Numerous people speak of creating change in their lives but are waiting for external circumstances or the belief that they must feel differently. The trainer said we can choose to be that person right now at this very moment. The word that stands out here is “choose.”