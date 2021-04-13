Counselor’s corner: Immersion is necessary to defeat fear

Currently around 31% of U.S. adults are reporting symptoms of anxiety, according to Statista. I am having weekly conversations with clients surrounding the topic of anxiety and fear, as this has been a time of significant chaos and adjustment for many.

As the world begins to open back up to social gatherings, work and more, individuals are finding that they are now anxious and overwhelmed with the idea of a return to normalcy. At the beginning of the year, I predicted that this would be a struggle for many as we faced the world again outside our homes and what we have grown accustomed to.

I have been teaching that the only way to overcome those things you are fearful about is to actively immerse yourself back into the things that are uncomfortable. People can think about facing the fear many times over, read articles and self-help books about tackling fear, and engage in conversations about it, but the only way to truly succeed is to immerse yourself into that thing that causes you anxiety.