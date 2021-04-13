Counselor’s corner: Immersion is necessary to defeat fear

Currently around 31% of U.S. adults are reporting symptoms of anxiety, according to Statista. I am having weekly conversations with clients surrounding the topic of anxiety and fear, as this has been a time of significant chaos and adjustment for many.
As the world begins to open back up to social gatherings, work and more, individuals are finding that they are now anxious and overwhelmed with the idea of a return to normalcy. At the beginning of the year, I predicted that this would be a struggle for many as we faced the world again outside our homes and what we have grown accustomed to.
I have been teaching that the only way to overcome those things you are fearful about is to actively immerse yourself back into the things that are uncomfortable. People can think about facing the fear many times over, read articles and self-help books about tackling fear, and engage in conversations about it, but the only way to truly succeed is to immerse yourself into that thing that causes you anxiety.
I have reminded clients that Nike’s catch phrase is “Just Do It,” not think about it. This is an immensely powerful concept reminding us that thinking about our courage is only the first step that leads to change. The “change model” utilized in therapy has five stages: pre-contemplation, contemplation, preparation, action and maintenance. Even this model indicates that action is a vital component of the process of overcoming those things that hold you back or cause you fear.
As we come to terms with the idea that the world will begin to open back up, it’s normal to have a mix of emotions. People may experience excitement, hesitation, anxiety, fear, hope, guardedness and other emotions. The important thing to remember is that we are all in this together and are experiencing the same emotions.
My hope is that you will not allow your fear or anxiety to hold you back from embracing life once again, and not allow the traumas of this past year to imprison you spiritually, mentally, emotionally or physically. May you be courageous and recognize that immersion into those things that cause you fear is the only way to defeat them.