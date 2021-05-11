Counselor’s Corner: Course correction is by choice, not by chance

Too many of us sit back believing that life happens to us and that we are at the mercy of things outside of us. This, however, is incorrect thinking.

We always have options that ripple and can change our circumstances. I read a devotional recently about a bird that tried twice to carry a twig to its nest, only to realize it was too large and not useful. The bird dropped the twig without hesitation and began to fly off in search of other things to build its nest that would fit. The reading also talked about how we grasp and hold onto things that are not useful, which, in turn, can create unhappiness.

We hold onto thoughts, hurts and beliefs that may limit us from realizing we are the captain of our journey. It’s our choice to hold onto those things that cause us to feel out of control, and to remain in a pattern of unhealthy patterns, behaviors or habits. It’s true that we can’t change those things outside of ourselves; however, when you begin to recognize the power of changing yourself, your life will, in turn, transform.

This is exampled by those who refuse to see themselves as a victim but as an overcomer; those who see a debilitating situation as an opportunity for growth; and those who look at all the options to remove themselves from a rut that has occurred.