Counselor’s Corner: Adopt a mindset of gratitude and thanksgiving

People have been going through tremendous difficulties over the past two years. Anxiety and depression are at an all-time high, and numerous clients are sharing anger about how their lives have been disrupted due to the pandemic and the increased stressors they are facing.

A large percentage of recent sessions have encouraged individuals to focus on those things they are grateful for. With Thanksgiving this month, there is no better time to write about the power of gratefulness and how it can help us cope and improve our functioning during difficult times.

A Harvard article in August indicated that gratitude is associated with increased happiness, positive emotions, improved health, increased resiliency and stronger relationships. Research also shows that when we focus on gratitude, our brains release dopamine, which is the neurotransmitter that increases positive emotions. It also increases serotonin, which is considered the happiness chemical. Many studies also show that our brains can be rewired with neural pathways from negative thinking to pathways of positive thinking. People who make statements of gratitude are starting to experience less stress, depression and anxiety.