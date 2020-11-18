Ask the Expert: ‘What does an unplanned career transition mean for me?’

Q: What does an unplanned career transition mean for me?
A: The COVID-19 pandemic has unsettled the country’s employment picture for months and will likely continue to do so for a while. Some have seen their jobs disappear, others have been furloughed and others have been offered an early retirement. If you’re in this final group, how should you respond?
Consider these four areas:
Retirement: What does retirement really look like to you? Are you ready to fully retire or would you like to work part time? Are you confident that you can work somewhere else for a few years before retiring on your own terms? If you’re not certain you can work elsewhere, how can you adjust your desired retirement lifestyle?
Income: Just how financially affected you’ll be from an early retirement depends on several factors. In any case, you’ll need to answer several questions, including these: “Do I need to start taking withdrawals from my IRA and 401(k)?” “If so, how much can I afford to take out each year without running the risk of outliving my resources?” “Should I adjust my current investment mix?” “If I haven’t yet started collecting Social Security, should I do so now, or can I afford to wait until my monthly payments will be bigger?”
Insurance: If you received health insurance through your employer, an early retirement could present you with a dilemma, especially if you’re not quite old enough for Medicare. You might be eligible for COBRA, which provides ex-employees and their dependents the option of continued health insurance for potentially up to 36 months, but this coverage can be expensive. As an alternative, you might be able to negotiate an extended severance package. Or, you might be able to get on the health insurance plan of your working spouse.
Legacy: If you take an early retirement, you might lose your employer’s group life insurance. Of course, if this plan was not sufficient, you may have already supplemented it with your own policy, but, if you haven’t, you may need to shop around for some coverage, particularly if you have children still at home. You also may want to review your key financial accounts to make sure your beneficiary designations still accurately reflect your wishes.
