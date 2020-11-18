Ask the Expert: ‘What does an unplanned career transition mean for me?’

Q: What does an unplanned career transition mean for me?

A: The COVID-19 pandemic has unsettled the country’s employment picture for months and will likely continue to do so for a while. Some have seen their jobs disappear, others have been furloughed and others have been offered an early retirement. If you’re in this final group, how should you respond?

Consider these four areas:

Retirement: What does retirement really look like to you? Are you ready to fully retire or would you like to work part time? Are you confident that you can work somewhere else for a few years before retiring on your own terms? If you’re not certain you can work elsewhere, how can you adjust your desired retirement lifestyle?