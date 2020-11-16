Ask the Expert: 'Is there a substitute for the healing power of real food?'

A : Food is the chemistry of life. It is the foundation to health, and if lacking, the foundation of disease. No matter how hard medicine tries, there is no substitute for the healing power of real food.

Looking back over my 35 years of studying chemistry and the human body, an article I came across in 2001 sparked a deep, lasting curiosity and forever would change the way I practiced pharmacy. The remarkable study from the journal Chest was titled, “Chicken soup inhibits neutrophil chemotaxis in vitro.” The researchers concluded, “The present study, therefore, suggests that chicken soup may contain a number of substances with beneficial medicinal activity.” Yes, this study had confirmed what grandmothers over the generations have known very well: Chicken soup was, indeed, good medicine.