Ask the Expert: 'Is there a substitute for the healing power of real food?'

Q: "Is there a substitute for the healing power of real food?"
A: Food is the chemistry of life. It is the foundation to health, and if lacking, the foundation of disease. No matter how hard medicine tries, there is no substitute for the healing power of real food.
Looking back over my 35 years of studying chemistry and the human body, an article I came across in 2001 sparked a deep, lasting curiosity and forever would change the way I practiced pharmacy. The remarkable study from the journal Chest was titled, “Chicken soup inhibits neutrophil chemotaxis in vitro.” The researchers concluded, “The present study, therefore, suggests that chicken soup may contain a number of substances with beneficial medicinal activity.” Yes, this study had confirmed what grandmothers over the generations have known very well: Chicken soup was, indeed, good medicine.
During this high virus season, fortifying you and your family with this powerful “medicine” is essential. Below is my delicious prescription for health:
Dr. Kathy’s spicy rotisserie chicken soup
In a large stock pot, dice:
- 1 lb. onions
- 1 lb. carrots
- 1 lb. celery
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 2 tbsp. chopped garlic
- 1 tbsp. parsley dry (bunch fresh chopped)
- 1 tsp. salt
- Black pepper
Cook on medium heat until veggies are soft.
Add:
- 4-5 cans Rotel (tomato and green chilies)
- 1 large can diced tomatoes
- 1 can black beans
- 1 cup frozen corn (optional)
- 4-6 cups chicken bone broth (see below)
- 3-4 cups diced rotisserie chicken
Bring to light boil, reducing heat to low for 60 min. to bring out flavor.
Rotisserie chicken bone broth:
Place the bones of a rotisserie chicken into a large sauce pan filled with water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cover, cooking for at least 60 min. Strain through a colander to remove bones. Refrigerate broth to store or to remove fat.
Fortify, enjoy and be well!
