Ask the Expert: ‘How can I make more informed decisions about medical cannabis?’

Q: How can I make more informed decisions about medical cannabis?

A: We all have an Endocannabinoid System within us that regulates homeostasis in our bodies. When we determine what we are deficient, we can successfully start rebuilding the blocks of the system in an effective and natural way.

Among the most important parts of the cannabis plant are terpenes. Terpenes have a synergistic relationship with cannabinoids. They act to increase or reduce the incorporation of THC. Some terpenes block cannabinoid receptor sites in the brain, while enabling binding in others; this is what is known as the “Entourage Effect.” It is this reaction that explains why some cannabis strains can communicate a relaxing effect on one person, and feelings of paranoia or anxiety in another.

The Entourage Effect is the combination of various cannabis compounds working together to create unique effects and benefits, to create a more well-rounded and specific treatment for patients. By understanding the different terpene profiles of individual strains, medical cannabis patients can make more informed decisions on the medicinal effects they wish to achieve.

The mapping of these terpenes help indicate which strains fight insomnia, relieve anxiety, ease pain, reduce inflammation or improve cerebral function among many other therapeutic benefits.