Ask Stacia: Taking a positive, transformative perspective away from 2020

As we say goodbye to 2020, many are reflecting on how turbulent this past year was.

An observation between March and December is that despite the struggles people were going through, positive transformations occurred in numerous lives. Many began focusing on areas they had been distracting from with the business of work and activities. I have seen relationships become closer as individuals quarantined and communicated more. One of the most beautiful things is that many are appreciating things in life that had been taken for granted.

This year was difficult, but I’m also seeing each person holds new perspectives that are uplifting and transformative. I believe 2020 has taught us something positive that can be utilized for the rest of our lives. My question to you is, “What is one good thing that transformed in your life due to this troubled year?” I believe that change comes from the most difficult of times, and this past year held that capacity for all of us.

I wish everyone a Happy New Year. These words hold more meaning and strength than any year before. May this next year be one of your best as you take the things learned from yesterday and use it to create a more positive life in the tomorrow.