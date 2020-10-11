Ask Stacia: Mental health struggles at an all-time high

Mental health struggles are at an all-time high due to the COVID pandemic.

Numerous publications indicate that the coronavirus is causing an increase in these challenges, while some articles reflect that half of Americans are reporting harm to their mental health. Talkspace, an online therapy company, reported an increase of 65% in clients since February. This information is concerning, as social support is of high importance during these times.

The holidays are difficult for many individuals, as therapists see an increase in clients during the months of November through January. With the upcoming holidays during a pandemic, it’s important to be aware that the mental health crisis could increase drastically. Individuals may feel more alone in dealing with anxiety, depression and loss as they feel isolated from their social support systems.

I am encouraging all individuals to be aware of those around them and to reach out to those loved ones and friends during these next months. Be mindful of the elderly neighbors who may be unable to attend family functions and others we know who come to mind in reading this. We can remind those around us that they are not alone and there is support if they are struggling.

If you or someone you know is struggling, more counselors are doing telehealth online to help during this time. A great resource is also the National Suicide Prevention/Crisis lifeline that provides 24/7 confidential support at 800-273-TALK (8255).