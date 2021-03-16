Wayne Wood Wayne Wood was born May 22, 1939, in Bakersfield, California, to J D and Virginia Elizabeth Gwartney Wood. He died Saturday, February 20, 2021, in Owasso, Oklahoma, at the age of 81 years. After completion of high school, Wayne attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in education and then his master's degree of public school administration. He later attended the University of Tulsa where he earned his degree in nursing home administration. He was married July 21, 1961, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, to Murlene Simpson. Wayne worked as a teacher and principal with Owasso Public Schools. He also owned and operated Wood Manor Nursing Home in Claremore, Oklahoma. He was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso and was active with the Shut In Ministry for 10 years. He and Murlene were extensive world travelers having gone to London and throughout Europe, Hong Kong, Ireland, Germany, and to Alaska. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and his role of Papa. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: His wife of over 59 years; Murlene, of the home. Two daughters; Tammy Daniels and husband Tony, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Deana Hendrickson and husband Steve, of Omaha, Nebraska. Grandchildren; Katie Shoemaker, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Luke Shoemaker, of Norman, Oklahoma, Molly Hendrickson, of Omaha, Nebraska, Zach Hendrickson, of Kansas City, Missouri.Two sisters; Jewelene Pierson, of Pryor, Oklahoma, Janice Shirley, of Claremore, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Delbert Wood. A public visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 12, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso with Pastor Linzy Slayden and Pastor Richard Edwards officiating. Serving as casket bearers were Steve Gwartney, Chris Gwartney, John Sanders, Paul Gatton, John Scott, Jr., and Bill Park. Honorary casket bearers were Jarod Wood, Jason Wood, Steve Hendrickson, Tony Daniels, Luke Shoemaker, and Zach Hendrickson. Committal service and interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Mission Fund, 14100 East 86th Street North, Owasso, Oklahoma, 74055. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com