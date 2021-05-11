Velma June Brewer Velma June Brewer, nee Fadler, 85, Formerly of Perryville, Missouri passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma with her family by her side after courageously battling cancer. Velma was born in Yount, MO on June 26, 1935 to Perry and Mary Fadler, nee Heitman. She graduated from Perryville High School in 1953. She married Joseph F "Jack" Brewer on July 10, 1954. They were married for 61 years until his death in 2015. Velma was gifted with numbers and went back to school after her children were grown to further her career. She enjoyed doing taxes and bought an H&R Block franchise. She had a quick wit and was very savvy at game shows and loved the Game Show Network, particularly Family Feud. She also loved Jeopardy with Alex Trebek and enjoyed playing solitaire. She really enjoyed drives in the country around the surrounding communities of Perry County, including Yount and Bollinger County the last couple of years with her children, reminiscing about her childhood. She also treasured time the last couple of years sharing memories and drives with her friend Viola Sharp nee Yamnitz, her childhood friend. She is survived by her children, Linda Turner and her husband Lester of Nashville, TN, Cheri Briggs and family of Crawford, TX, Rhonda Brewer Lutz of St. Louis, MO, and Todd Brewer and his wife Dina of Littleton, CO, 15 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and loved ones. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph F "Jack" Brewer, her daughter Kim Nelson, her son Scott Michael Brewer, her parents Perry A and Mary M Fadler, and her sister Metta J Lix. Visitation was on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Whitewater Christian Church in Yount, Missouri. Funeral Service was Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Whitewater Christian Church in Yount with the Rev. Ray White officiating. Burial will be at Yount Community Cemetery in Yount. Memorial contributions may be given to Yount Community Cemetery or Whitewater Christian Church in Yount, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com. Ford & Young East Perry Chapel is in charge of arrangements.