Thomas William "Woody" Woods Mar 7, 2023

Sand Springs. Woods, Thomas William "Woody", 57. Retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal. Died March 4, 2023. Private Family Services. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service