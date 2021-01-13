Sybble Marie Marshall McCready Sybble Marie Marshall McCready was born December 17, 1923 to Ollie Valentine and Mary May Marshall at Morris, Oklahoma. O.V. Marshall worked in the oil fields and did share crop farming during the Depression. Their only daughter, Sybble, had 5 brothers. One brother died in a farming accident. Two older brothers saw service in WWII. Two younger brothers served in Korea. Sybble complete the 10th grade in a one-room school in East Van Zant, OK. Four years later she followed John Wesley McCready to the Fort Bliss, Texas Army Base and were married in November 1942. John Wesley (Wes) fought in the European theatre of WWII. After he returned from the war, two sons were born to Wes and Sybble: Bobby Carl McCready and John Wesley McCready, JR. Later, they moved to Andrews, Texas, where Wes, Sr. worked in the oil fields 23 years for Exxon Oil Co. and Sybble worked for Dr. Neil Hayes, D.D.S. for 18 years. They then retired and moved to Vian, Oklahoma, where they built a house in the country and lived there for 10 years before moving back to Andrews, Texas. Wes passed away in 1998. Bob Served in and with the Army for 30 years, then retired and moved to Seattle, Washington. Sybble and Wes, Jr. jour--neyed to Seattle for Bob's funeral in 2002. In 2010 Sybble moved to Owasso, Oklahoma, where son Wes, Jr lives with his wife LeAnn. Sybble had an apartment at the Baptist Village for 7 years, and in 2018 moved to Owasso Brookdale Assisted Living, where she lived for almost 3 years. Sybble passed away January 6, 2021 in Owasso, Oklahoma. She was 97. Funeral arrangements have been intrusted to the care of Dighton-Moore Funeral Service of Owasso. She is survived by her son, John Wesley McCready, Jr. and wife LeAnn McCready of Owasso, Oklahoma, her granddaughter Shannon Marks of Terlton, Oklahoma, grandsons John Wesley McCready III of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Ricky Dean McCready, great-grandson Lucas Mooney, great-granddaughters Shelby McCready and Alyssa Lorenzen, great-great-grandson Theodore and Charlie Lorenzen, and great-great-granddaughter Addilynn Davis. Services were held on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2pm at Dighton-Moore Funeral Service in Owasso, Oklahoma. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Andrews County Cemetery West in Andrews, Texas.