Steven "Steve" Edison Raiford was born on November 10, 1947, in Chouteau, Oklahoma, to Felix Edison Raiford and Dorothy Jean (Brady) Raiford. He passed from this life on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 74 years. Steve was raised and educated in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated with the Nathan Hale High School Class of 1966. He then enlisted and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force 41st Division during a tour of Vietnam. Steve was married on October 27, 1971, in Tulsa to Mary Leonis (Scott) Raiford. He began his career in law enforcement with the Tulsa Police Department in 1972 and earned his Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in 1977 while working as a patrolman. Steve worked his way through the department and worked in the Major Crimes division as a homicide detective. He spent the final 15 years of his career working Airport Security at Tulsa International and retired from the Tulsa Police Department after 40 years. Steve enjoyed a variety of past times such as fishing, running, raising cattle and taking care of all animals. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife, Mary Raiford; daughter, Christy Gill and Elwyn; 3 grandchildren, Caris Shamp, Bekah Sanell, and Josh Shamp; sister, Carole Brandl and husband, John; uncle, David Brady and wife, Veronica. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Dorothy; and two sons, Jason and Jeremy. Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the Hilldale Baptist Church in Claremore, Oklahoma with Pastor Scotty Titsworth officiating. Interment followed at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.