Sherry June Thurman was born January 2, 1952, in Fort Riley, Kansas, to Harry Woodruff Brandon and Golda Leona Vogan. She died Friday, February 10, 2023, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 71 years, with her son by her side. Sherry completed her secondary education in Goodland, Kansas, and graduated with Goodland High School's Class of 1972. She was married July 11, 1977, to Jerald Max Thurman. Sherry and Jerald made their home in the Owasso Collinsville area in December of 1991. The family experienced a tragedy in their life when Jerald passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 1999. Sherry continued to work in her professional life as the owner and office administrator of the family business, Thurman Trucking Company. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes including water skiing, snow skiing, sewing, and her church. Sherry loved spending time around horses, not just riding, but also was talented at breaking horses. She was an avid Kansas State Wildcats fan and for this reason, the family has asked that those in attendance of the service wear purple in honor of Sherry's memory. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include son, Jake Thurman and wife, Heather; two grandsons, Jett Thurman and Max Thurman; brother; Jerry Downie and wife, Sharon; sister; Judy Lundberg. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerald; and a brother, Terry Downie. Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. Final resting place will be next to her husband, Jerald, at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com.