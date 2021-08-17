Sheri Conder

Sheri Marie Conder Sheri Marie Conder was born November 6, 1969, in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, to Jerry Wayne and Betty Lou Harrelson Cochran. She died Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 51 years. Sheri completed her secondary education in Sapulpa and graduated with the Sapulpa High School Class of 1988 with scholarships and honors. She continued her education at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where she graduated in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in education. She began her teaching career at Marquette Catholic School in Tulsa. Sheri was a proud supporter of her children in all their activities, including going to National Cheer Championship for Alea in Dallas, Texas, to all the T-ball, flag football, basketball, soccer, track, and cross country, to see her sons Ian and Isaac compete. She even attended lacrosse and state championships to watch other kids play. Sheri loved her Owasso community and was an avid Owasso Ram fan. Most importantly, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of BattleCreek Church where she taught Sunday School. She believed in showing love to all people. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Husband; Blake Children; Alea and special friend Rhett Emberling Ian Conder and Isaac Conder Mother; Betty Cochran, all of the home Father-in-law; Don Conder and friend Denne Sasser, of Locust Grove Brother-in-law; Phillip Conder and wife Kathy and daughter Maggie, of Rudy, Arkansas Aunt; Sue Webb, of Tulsa Uncle; Ed Harrelson and wife Pat, of Owasso Uncle; Donald Harrelson and wife Susan, of Beggs Aunt; Connie Clostio and husband Bill, of Sapulpa Aunt; Shirley Cooper and husband Leon, of Sapulpa Uncle; David Cochran and wife Kay, of Sapulpa Uncle; Jim Cochran and wife Betty, of Sapulpa Her extended family, Wanda Losey, Naomi, Melissa Workman, Mary Roger, and Rebecca VanTonder, Paul and Julie Tryggestad, Sarah Fallen, Sandy and Valentina Bequette, and her beloved companions, Harvey, Mabel, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, cousins, Anthony Briscoe and April Harrelson, father, Jerry Cochran, grandparents, Leroy and Romaine Cochran, Ed and Audie Harrelson, and uncle, David Harrelson. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Beggs Cemetery in Beggs, Oklahoma, with Pastor Matt Thomason officiating. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com