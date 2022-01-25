Russell Lee Wheeler was born on December 6, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and raised by his widowed grandmother. He passed from this life on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Owasso, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years. Russ was raised and educated in Tulsa and graduated with the Central High School Class of 1957. He met and married Phyllis Davis and considered her and meeting Christ the two best things in his life. Russ spent his working life as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service and spent 6 years in the United States Army Reserves where he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. Russ was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Russ played baseball with his buddies in his youth and semi-pro baseball as an adult, with his favorite team being PP9. He took up golf and over many years he managed to hit 5 holes in one, regretfully he had to give up golf because of back issues in 2017. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife, Phyllis Wheeler; two children: John Wheeler and wife Paula, Susan Miller and husband Shawn; two grandchildren: Tiffany Meyer and husband Robert; Candice Phillips and husband Matthew; two great-grandchildren: Benjamin Phillips and Levi Meyer. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.