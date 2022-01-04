Funeral services for Richard Looney, 75, of Owasso, OK, were held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Chapel in Sperry, OK. Pastor Dan Korver officiated and burial was in Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso, OK. Casket bearers were David Looney, Steven Looney, Joanna Lynch, Phil Lynch, Tom Vlietstra, Tom Kuiper, Nathaniel Morgan, and Jonathan Morgan. Honorary Casket bearer was SGT. Andrew Looney, U.S. Army (Killed in Action, June 2010, Afghanistan). Richard was born December 28, 1945, in Creston, IA, to Cleo Rex and Moadelyn Carolyn (Harpin) Looney. He went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 22, 2021, in Tulsa, OK after a short Covid illness. Richard was employed at American Airlines as an aircraft mechanic. He believed in Jesus Christ as his Savior, loved studying the prophecy, and was looking forward to Heaven. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Martha Looney of Owasso; daughter, Joanna Lynch and husband, Phil of Hutchinson, KS; son, Steven Looney and wife, Kim of Broken Arrow; grandchildren, Rylan Looney of Broken Arrow, and Jonah Lynch of Hutchinson, KS; brothers, Jerry Looney of Thailand, Ronnie Looney of Pueblo, CO, and David Looney of Boulder, CO; sister, Kay Ping of Sloan, IA; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, SGT. Andrew Looney, U.S. Army; and parents, Cleo and Moadelyn Looney. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home, Sperry. Online condolences to the family can be made at johnsonsperry.com.