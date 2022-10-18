Redia Sue Hill Redia Sue (Moore) Hill of Owasso, OK died October 10, 2022 after a long battle with dementia/Alzheimer's. Born July 14th, 1944, in Boron, CA on Muroc Air Force Base to Willie Lee Moore and Edna (James) Moore, she was always quick to remind you that she was born in California. Her family soon moved back to McAlester, OK and then on to Tulsa, OK where she was a proud graduate of Will Rogers High School. Together with her sister Eva and their friend Linda, the three girls enjoyed their high school years in Tulsa. Following high school, Redia (pronounced ree-duh) worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers where she met and married Robert (Bob) Hill in 1965. They eventually started a family and moved to rural Owasso in 1972 where she has lived on the same street ever since. A lover of crafts, sewing and gardening, Redia worked as a beautician in her home hair salon that Bob built for her before eventually returning to full time work at the Social Security Administration. She then returned to the Army Corps of Engineers at the Oologah Project Office. During those years she raised 2 kids and managed a household while simultaneously carting her kids around, keeping score at Owasso FOR baseball games and helping out with the Dairy Capitol 4-H club in Collinsville. She ended her career at the Corps in 2001 as a program analyst in the Tulsa District Office. She and Bob spent the next several years traveling in their RV with friends until Redia was no longer able to travel. An above average cook, she was especially known for her steak fingers and a very excellent banana bread, as well as her inexplicable ability to always burn the dinner rolls or garlic bread. Redia was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, Jerry Lee Moore. She is survived by her husband of (almost) 57 years, Bob, a daughter, Kim and a son, Kevin, a sister Eva Ingrum of Bixby, OK, as well as her dog Pebbles. In addition, she is survived by a granddaughter Elizabeth A. Hill. Sadly, she never met LizzyBeth, born in August, but we can only imagine how much she would have loved making dresses and spoiling her granddaughter. The family welcomed you to a visitation at Mowery's in Owasso, 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022. A graveside service was held at Shady Grove Cemetery, north of McAlester, 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tulsa County 4-H. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com