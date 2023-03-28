Patrick Lewis Arnold, born July 9, 1979, to Stewart and Ann Arnold. He passed on March 21, 2023. He's survived by his mother and father; siblings, Megan Cotton and Tim Arnold, their families; his children, Mike and Stewart and their mother Kimberly. He is joining his grandparents, Theo and Toddy White, Lewis and Kathleen Arnold; and Uncles, Jack and Tom White. Patrick graduated from Claremore HS in 1997 and NSU in 2005. Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, March 27, 2023, at the Claremore Church of the Nazarene. Services are under the direction of Dighton Moore Funeral Service of Owasso, and condolences may be shared at www.dightonmoore.com. Dighton-Moore Funeral Service