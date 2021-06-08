Patricia Walker

Patricia Lou Walker Patricia Lou Walker, age 77, resident of Oologah, Oklahoma, passed away June 5, 2021 at Clarehouse as a result of pulmonary fibrosis of the lungs. Patricia (or "Patty", as she was affectionately known by most) was born on June 9, 1943, in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Arthur C. and Betty Lou (Irish-Turner) Walker, who lovingly provided a strong foundation of faith in God, prayer, love, family, work, kindness, generosity, and important life skills that served her very well throughout her life. Among many lessons learned and applied from an early age, her mother taught her that laughter was good for the soul, and her father taught her how to tithe and manage money wisely. Patty also fondly remembered many summer vacation camping trips taken across the U.S. with her parents and family. She was raised in Sand Springs, Berryhill, and then Owasso, Oklahoma, where she graduated from high school in 1961. While in high school, Patty participated in band, FHA, and Glee Club, and especially enjoyed home economics. Her classmates wrote that "Her kindness should be contagious" in the annual next to her senior picture. After high school, she briefly attended NSU in Tahlequah to obtain work-related education and credit. Her working career started with Kresses Dime Store in downtown Tulsa, followed by several years serving the Owasso Schools Cafeteria as a cook, cashier, and Manager. She also later worked for 20 years as a Bakery Manager for Safeway/Homeland stores, and was known as an expert, creative cake decorator. Finally, she worked for 5 years as a caregiver for Visiting Angels, before retiring in 2012 to become a full-time caregiver at home for her own mother. Patty lovingly and faithfully devoted many years to serving her clients and her mother with compassion, selflessness, honor, and dignity. Patty loved and served the Lord, and received the gift of eternal salvation at age eight. She felt most at peace when worshiping at church, singing hymns, and listening to the sermons. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville, and also helped start Central Baptist Church in Owasso back in 1963. She often said God blessed her abundantly throughout her life and far more than she ever deserved or could have imagined. Some of Patty's favorite hobbies or activities included spending quality time with family and friends, watching Oklahoma City Thunder basketball games, traveling and exploring new places, photography, bird-watching, and reading. Patty married James R. Thompson in 1962, and during this 22-year union, three children were born, including Preston Lane in 1962, Marlin Wayne in 1963, and Cheryl Luan in 1968. She was subsequently also married to Samuel Farr for 14 years beginning in 1987, before divorcing and choosing to remain single thereafter until her death. Despite the divorces, however, Patty maintained very close relationships with members of both families all of her life, another great example of her unconditional love and willingness to turn something challenging and difficult into a positive outcome nonetheless. Patty always strived to help others and to do her best in every task and endeavor, and leaves a wonderful legacy of love and service for all who knew her. As one more example, she often created hundreds of hand-made greeting cards and personally delivered them to many war veterans at the holidays, to make sure they were remembered, loved, and thanked for their service. Those that survive and hold cherished memories include her son, Preston Thompson of Thornton, Colorado, and daughter, Cheryl Thompson of Tulsa, beloved brother, Fred A. Walker of Oologah, Ok, sister-in-law Sandra Bingham, cousins Annie and Glenn Edwards, the Boyd and Turner families primarily of the Miami/Fairland, OK area, and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Patty was preceded in death by her precious and faithful parents, Arthur C. and Betty Walker of Oologah, by sister Kay Walker, by her grandparents A.B. and Dorabell Walker, J.F. and Ova Turner, and Anna Irish, by infant son, Marlin Thompson, by multiple aunts and uncles, and by two of her favorite dogs, Trixie and Nettie. Patty wished to specifically thank the many wonderful individuals that touched, shaped, loved with their heart, and brought joy to her life from beginning to end. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Collinsville, OK with Pastor Tim Prock officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4-8 pm at the Mowery Funeral Home in Owasso. Interment will follow at Woodland Memorial Cemetery, Sand Springs, with no graveside services held. Arrangements and other services have been entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso (www.moweryfs.com). In lieu of flowers, contributions can also be made to the First Baptist Church of Collinsville, Elara Caring Hospice, or Clarehouse of Tulsa, if desired by the giver.