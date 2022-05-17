Myra Peebles Myra Lee Peebles, age 70, of Owasso, passed from this life Friday, May 06, 2022 in Owasso, Oklahoma. Myra was born January 24, 1952 in Greenfield, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Charles Ray Peebles January 16, 1970, in Fort Worth, Texas. Myra will be dearly missed by her husband: Ray Peebles; children: Kenny Peebles, Marlene Lemasters and husband Mike, Kathy Yarbrough and husband Robert, Cindy Molett and husband Aaron, and Sissy #3; grandchildren: Lexi Peebles, Casey Peebles, Jesse Watson and partner Taylor Hampton, Kayla Sullivan and husband Caleb, Taylor Wheeler and husband Kevin, Ben Yarbrough and wife Danielle, Josh Yarbrough and wife Meredith, and Aaron Molett Jr; great grandchildren: Lacy Breshears, Macy Breshears, Laynee Sullivan, Conner Yarbrough, Rylee Sullivan, Ella Wheeler, James Wheeler, Caitlin Yarbrough, Brayden Yarbrough, and Gavin Yarbrough; brothers: Jim Anderson and wife Sandy, and Billy Anderson, and sister: Connie Jones and husband Tip. She is preceded in death by her parents: Bill and Marjorie Staggs; brothers and sisters: Mary, Kerry Michael, Francis, Freda, Jerry, Gary, and Barbara Ann. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service was held 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. www.floralhaven.com