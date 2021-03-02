Miles Little

Miles Cruz Little Miles Cruz Little entered heaven and ran into the arms of Jesus February 26, 2021. Miles was born November 26, 2012 to Alex Ross and Kelsey Dae (Shepherd) Little in Owasso, Oklahoma. He came into the world with a bang, keeping everyone on their toes. He inspired those that knew him to grow closer to Jesus. Miles proved God's faithfulness every day through his perseverance, strength, and joy. In 2015, Miles moved with his parents to Eagle Sky of the Ozarks Christian Camp near Piedmont, Missouri where the land was vast and he learned his deep love of Ranger rides. His momma spent many hours driving him around camp climbing hills, crossing creeks, and bouncing over rocks. Miles believed that the adventurous rides trumped any abuse the Ranger took. Many of his Ranger rides led to a stop at the Eagle Sky lake for a swim. Opposed to his parents' wishes, he took on the camp life of staying up late and sleeping only if necessary. In 2018, Miles and his parents moved back to Owasso, his family's current residence. There, Miles discovered even more of his favorite things. He loved to be surrounded by his cousins. He looked forward to his weekly, eventful, and sometimes unpredictable dinners with his best friends. Miles felt right at home at the lake taking boat and golf cart rides with his family. He never met a hash brown that didn't taste better with ketchup. His celebratory dinners typically consisted of Chick-Fil-A or Olive Garden. His version of a family get-together typically involved taking a quick nap amongst all the ruckus. Miles's belly laugh could fill the entire room with the biggest smiles, and his dad knew all of his favorite ticklish spots to get that laugh. They were the best of friends. If you wanted to cruise the streets of Owasso and go down all the back roads and side streets, Miles was your guy. Miles could often be found in the backyard swinging or hot tub swimming. In his short life, Miles and his parents grew to know the true character of their Heavenly Father and what Jesus fulfilled on the cross. We rejoice knowing Miles has received his new body and is now running, jumping, and singing God's praises. Miles is survived by his parents, Alex and Kelsey Little of Owasso, Oklahoma, bonus brother Tony Kruithoff of Keller, Texas, grandparents Ted and Rane� Little of Owasso, and Scott and June Shepherd of Blackwell, Oklahoma. Also surviving are great-grandparents Doyle and Jackie Steffen of Blackwell. Uncles: Joey Little and wife Kandee of Owasso, Steven Little and wife Kristie of Porter, Oklahoma, and Justin Shepherd and wife Carla of Stillwater, Oklahoma. Aunts: Kortney Dell and husband Colton of Owasso and Kandee Little and husband Joey of Owasso. Cousins: Tucker and Landry Shepherd, Maze Dove and Brooks Dell, Ava, Abe, and Andi Little, Ivy and Maddox Read, Beckham, Escher, and Elliot Little. He was welcomed to Heaven by great-grandparents Joe and Opal Andrews of Perryton, Texas, William and Virginia Little of New Boston, Texas, and Bob and Doris Shepherd of Blackwell. Receiving the honor of pall bearers is Joey Little, Steven Little, Justin Shepherd, Colton Dell, and Tony Kruithoff. Memorial service is a private family ceremony. In lieu of gifts, a memorial has been set up in Miles's honor. Please go to the following website to contribute: http://gofundme.com/f/miles-is-so-loved. On-Line condolences can be made at www.robertsandsonfh.com.