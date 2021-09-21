Michael Arthurs Michael Kevin Arthurs was born on March 9, 1957, in Dover, Ohio, to Charles William "Bill" Arthurs and Maryann (Hilton) Arthurs. He passed from this life on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 64 years. Mike was raised and educated in Dover and graduated with the Dover High School Class of 1976. After high school, he enlisted and served his country honorably in the United States Air Force. After returning home, Mike attended Columbus Technical College in Columbus, Ohio, where he earned his A&P Mechanical license. He spent most of his working life as an A&P Mechanic with American Airlines in Tulsa for 36 years. Mike was married on June 7, 2008, in Owasso, Oklahoma, to Pamela (Ruyle) Arthurs. He enjoyed a variety of past times such as coaching sports, playing the guitar, and playing golf, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife, Pamela Arthurs; 3 children, Katharine Arthurs, David Arthurs and wife, Kandice, Michael Arthurs; 3 stepchildren, Jenny Doddridge and husband, Matthew, Lora Miller and husband, Trevor, Chris Powell and wife, Breeann; 9 grandchildren, Morgan, Reagan, RJ, Emma, Brayden, Trevis, Gabe, Zach, and Lacy; 3 siblings, Chris Arthurs and wife, Jamie, Kimberly Arthurs, Patty Arthurs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maryann. A memorial service will be held 10:30 am, Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Mike's memory to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516. www.moweryfs.com