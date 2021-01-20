Mary Chaloupek Mary Chaloupek, of Owasso, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at the age of 97 years. She was born September 4, 1923, in Aline, Oklahoma, to George and Mary Bouziden. She married Glenn Chaloupek on May 23, 1946 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. Mary and Glenn made their home in Owasso in 1956, where they raised three children. Loving family members include son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Cheryl Chaloupek, of Owasso, Linda Baker, of Tulsa, and Judy and Cliff Ellis, of Oklahoma City. Grandchildren include Darlee Chaloupek, of Owasso, Amber and Frank Post, of Owasso, Tony and Erin Ellis, of Oklahoma City, Rolinda Ellis-Taylor, of Oklahoma City, Drew Baker, of New York City, and Alex and Lexi Baker, of Austin, Texas. Great grandchildren include Grace Reed, of Owasso, Chris Post, of Owasso, Ezra Post, of Owasso, Stella Post, of Owasso, Chriss Walker, of Owasso, Taylor and Joe Singleton, of Broken Arrow, Mykala Olmstead, of Owasso, Carson Chaloupek, of Owasso, Madison Taylor, of Oklahoma City, Shelby and Kennedy Ellis, of Oklahoma City, Hazel Lee and Jude Baker, of Austin, Texas. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Glenn in September of 2000. She was the youngest of nine children who will meet her in heaven. Mary owned and operated the Cozy Corner Café in Owasso in the 1960's. She later worked at Sky Chef at Tulsa International Airport, retiring after 20 years. For many years Mary and Glenn were members of First Church of Owasso, formerly First Christian Church. She had many church friends that she dearly loved. For many years, the church was her second home. Mom will be missed by so many, but rather that mourn the absence of our mom, let us all remember how bright her light shined. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor James Summers officiating. Committal service and interment followed at Fairview Cemetery in Owasso. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2448 East 81st Street North, Suite #3000, Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74137. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com