Wagoner. Harris (Fries), Mary A., 81. Died April 18, 2023. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, from 5-7 pm, with Rosary following at 7 pm, at Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner. Service will be 10 am, on Wednesday, April 26, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner, Ok. Shipman Funeral Home