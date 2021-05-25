Martha Kesery

Martha C. Kersey Martha Kersey, 86, of Owasso, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, May 17, 2021, with the love of her family surrounding her. She was born Martha Christine Unsicker on October 14, 1934, in Walters, Oklahoma, to John A. and Zell Unsicker. After attending the University of Oklahoma and receiving a degree in education, she taught elementary school for a few years in Lawton and Duncan. Martha forever retained the curiosity, patience, and encouraging spirit of a good teacher. She married her sweetheart, Joe, on June 26, 1957, having met him on the wheat harvestshe as the daughter of the combine harvester owner and he, the hired hand working between semesters at Oklahoma A&M. Together, they set up home in Duncan, Oklahoma, where they raised a family before moving to Owasso in their later years to be near family. Martha was a woman of many passions, including reading voraciously, sewing clothes for her children, volunteering in her community, exploring museums, and attending musical theater. After Joe's retirement, they traveled together exploring the wider worldwith trips to Mexico, Bolivia, Peru, England, Tibet, China, Russia, Iceland, and Canada. Martha will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Joe; children Judy (Jay) Evans of Owasso; Laurie (Rick) Dawson of Louisville, KY; and Michael (Karen) of Austin, TX; grandchildren Christine, Benjamin, James, Samantha, and Evan; and numerous other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Zell, and only sibling, her brother, Jerry. A Rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at St. Henry Catholic Church in Owasso. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at St. Henry Catholic Church, with Father Matt LaChance officiating. Committal service and interment will follow at the columbarium at the Diocesan Eucharistic Shrine of St. Th�r�se of Lisieux in Collinsville, Oklahoma. Memorial donations in Martha's name may be made to Catholic Charities or a charity of your choice.