Marilyn Rhoden Claremore, Oklahoma - Rhoden, Marilyn, 64. Merchandiser with Premier Concepts, U.S. National Guard Veteran. Died Saturday, May 8. Graveside services were held on Thursday, May 13 at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Tulsa, OK. Green Hill Funeral Home/Owasso was in charge of arrangements. 918-272-6000