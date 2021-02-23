Lula Goines

Lula Lea Goines Lula Lea Goines died Monday, February 15,2021 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl J. Goines of over 67 years and infant daughter, Vicki Lynn. Lula was a long time resident and homemaker of Owasso. Her house and patio were filled with plants and flowers and if she wasn't sewing or cooking her delectable desserts, you would most likely find her outside working in the yard and garden. Survivors include three children: Linda Johnson of Owasso, Teresa Ratzlaff and husband Lowell of Broken Arrow and Dan Goines of Tulsa; grandchildren Kelly Walker and JoAnna, Christopher Goines, Kyle Ratzlaff, wife Ashley and Kara Carrero, husband Chris; great grandchildren Lindsey, Alexie, Brooklyn, Cassie, Berkley, Ellie, Palmer, Ryker, Hudson, Grady and Charlie Marie; sister Venia Sattazahan of Alma, Arkansas, brother Mitchell Tipton of Van Buren, Arkansas, and numerous nieces and nephews.