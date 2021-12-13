 Skip to main content
Leo Mitchell
Leo Mitchell

Owasso, Oklahoma. Mitchell, Leo, 91. Self Employed in Sales, U.S. Army Veteran. Died December 8, 2021. Memorial Services were held on December 11, 2021 at the First Church of Owasso. Green Hill Funeral Home of Owasso

