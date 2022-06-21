Larry Edward Hensley, 80 yrs, passed away June 17, 2022 at his home in Collinsville, Oklahoma. He was born March 2, 1942 in Jefferson City, Missouri to Edward and Sadah Jane (Coleman) Hensley. Larry worked as a self-taught, but highly skilled carpenter for most of his career. At one time he was a tournament winning pool player and was known for his love of playing dominoes. In years past, Larry relished being outdoors, enjoying weekends at the lake, boating and pulling the kids. Larry lived life his way, without hesitation or remorse. Surviving are two daughters: Annette (Upky) Webb of Talala, OK and Gina (Hensley) Blankinship of Pawhuska, OK. Grandchildren: Zack Plett of San Diego, CA and Jeremy Radford of Pawhuska, OK. Also surviving are great grandchildren: Easton, Tucker, Allie, Kyliegh, and Gunner. As well numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Hensley was preceded in death by his sisters: Vera Barrett, Dorothy Smith, Oleta Wilson, and Beverly Jenael Chimene; and brothers: William, James Ernest, and Donald Hensley. Honorary pallbearers Rance Blankinship, Darren Webb, Jr Belt, Daryl Dikes, Page Cory and Melissa Bolin.