Kathryn Anderson

Kathryn Marque Anderson Kathryn Marque Anderson was born July 16, 1989, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Brian G. and Deborah L. Hampton Anderson. She died Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Tulsa at the age of 31 years. Kat, as she was known affectionately by friends and family members, completed her secondary education before earning her Bachelor's degree in psychology from John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She enjoyed her time working as a real estate agent and was a member of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa serving on the membership orientation committee, the young professionals council, and as a volunteer partner for Ryal Schools Christmas Shopping for children. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes including playing the piano, blues dancing, and spending time with her dog, Myra. She was also an exceptional cook and enjoyed baking. The most important part of her life was spending time with her friends and family. Those whom she leaves behind hold many cherished memories. She will be missed by many work associates, friends and family, including: Her parents: Brian and Deborah Anderson Siblings: Marcy Waller Nick Anderson and wife, Morgan Becky Anderson and Scott Robinson, Rusty Anderson and wife, Kelly Brooke Anderson Two nieces: Embre and River Waller Grandparents: Don and Bernice Anderson She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Loyd and Loreda Hampton, and cousin, Dana Young. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 18, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Collinsville, Oklahoma, with Pastor Tim Prock officiating. Committal service will follow at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Lindsey House in Tulsa, Oklahoma (www.lindseyhouse.org). Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com