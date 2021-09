Collinsville, OK. Thompson, Jolene Kay (Lloyd), 56. Died September 11, 2021. Visitation was 1:30-6 pm, Sunday, September 19, Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home. Funeral service was 10 am, September 20, Christ United Methodist Church, Tulsa. Graveside service was 12 pm, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville, OK. Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home