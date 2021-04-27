Jimmy Lyman

Jimmy Ray Lyman Jimmy Ray Lyman was born on November 3, 1942 in Barnes, Arkansas to Opal Doris Perkins. He was later adopted when Doris married TB Lyman. He enjoyed growing up in Huntsville, Arkansas with his sister, Linda Lyman Littrell and Richard Lyman. While there, he met the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Kay Lyman. They both left for Tulsa for an education in 1962. Jim received an associates degree as an Electronic Technician from Tulsa Technical College. On November 28, 1963 they were married, and they moved to the Owasso area. They had two children Timothy Ray Lyman and Kimberly Lyman Parks. They were married 57 years. Jim and Kay enjoyed an active social life in the Owasso community as well as, their hometown of Huntsville, Arkansas. Jim served as communication specialist 4 in the Army Reserves from 1964-1972. He then worked as a pipeline technician at Cherokee Pipeline before moving on as an electronic technician at CE InValco for many years. Later, he worked as a comm- nication technician at Telex Communications. He then started his own business, Razorback Computers where he built specialized computer systems and did repairs. He was finally able to retire and began focusing on woodworking and cabinetry. Of course, other than God, Jim's family was the most important part of his life. Tim and Mary Lyman have two children, Johnathan and spouse Lacy Lord, and Kathryn Lyman. Johnathan and Lacy blessed Jim with three great grandchildren, Barbara age 9, Isabella age 2, and Ilayna age 2 months. Kimberly and Albert Parks have three children, Dillan Miquel, Jadyn Bailee and spouse Neil Blood, and Zoey Ilise Parks. Jim enjoyed fishing, camping, Gospel and Country music, woodworking, and playing with the latest electronics. He especially enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids. He had many friends, family, and friends he considered family who will greatly miss him.