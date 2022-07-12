 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay A. Paris

  • 0

Wagoner, OK. Paris, Jay A., 66. US Air force Veteran. passed away on July 6, 2022 in Muskogee, Ok. Private family service will be held at a later date..

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert