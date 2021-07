James Robert Lampkin Owasso. James Robert Lampkin died Friday, July 16th, 2021 at the age of 74. Radio Shack, Owner & Operator. Visitation will be held at 4:00 P.M. 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday, July 22, 2021, Shelter Free Will Baptist Church, Collinsville, OK. Interment is at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, OK.