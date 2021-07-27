Jack Tarner Jr. Sunday, July 18, 2021, Jack Tarner Jr. of Owasso, OK., loving husband & father, passed away at age 78. Jack was born February 19, 1943, in Bellefonte, PA where he spent his younger years. The family moved to Bartlesville, OK where Jack graduated from College High High School. Jack and Carole married in 1961 and headed to Stillwater, OK to attend OSU. They lived in a few different places before settling in Owasso, OK. Jack worked at Amoco Production Company as a Senior Research Technician for more than 30 years before taking early retirement in 1993. Jack enjoyed drag racing at Tulsa Raceway Park, Shelby National meets and car shows, building high performance motors and the many friendships he had through the years. Jack is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole, son; Jack Tarner III and wife Tammy, daughter; Leanne Cagle, brother; Scott Tarner and wife Trudy and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; Jack and Francis Tarner, sister; Betsy Wergin and husband Larry. Remembered for his stubborn brand of orneriness, his dry sense of humor and practical jokes. Everyone who met him enjoyed his stories. Jack was a softy when it came to his hounds and grand dogs.