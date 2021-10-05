Howard Smith

Officer Howard Kritzer Smith III was born on May 11, 1969, in Spokane, Washington, to Howard Kritzer Smith II and Grace Marie (Higdon) Kirby. He passed from this life on Monday, September 27, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 52 years. Howard was raised and educated in Meeker, Oklahoma and graduated with the Meeker High School Class of 1987. He then went on to attend classes at St. Gregory's University in Shawnee, Oklahoma and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Howard was married on October 1, 1996, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Susan Cathleen (Daniels) Smith. He spent most of his working life as a police officer with the Owasso Police Department for 26 years. In his time with the department, Howard had served on the Honor Guard and as the Assistant S.W.A.T. Commander. He enjoyed a variety of past times such as going to the lake, Jeeping, playing pranks, and serving as Tori's modeling manager. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife, Sue Smith; daughters, Tori Smith, Shauna Bellator and husband, Jay, April Benjamin, Angie Parker; grandchildren, Kendall, Amelia, Dawson, and Archer; siblings, Eddie Kirby and wife, Debbie, Wesley Kirby, Kelly Josway and husband, Jim, Samantha Keener; mother, Grace Kirby; granddogs, Winston and Lola. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Kritzer Smith II. Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel. Funeral service was held at 9:42 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, at First Baptist Church Owasso. Graveside service and honors held at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family request's donations be made in Howard's memory to Owasso Cops for Kids, P.O. Box 149, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055. arrangements and services provided by Mowery Funeral Service.