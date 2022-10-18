 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Glenn R. Beck

Owasso. Beck, Glenn R., 92. Retired. Died October 7, 2022. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, at the Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea

