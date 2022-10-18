Glenn R. Beck Oct 18, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Owasso. Beck, Glenn R., 92. Retired. Died October 7, 2022. A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 18, at the Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor. DeLozier Funeral Service, Chelsea Tags Graveside Service Cemetery Memorial Glenn R. Delozier Funeral Service Chelsea Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story