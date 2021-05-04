Gerald Lewis

Gerald Gene Lewis Gerald Gene Lewis was born on August 25, 1944 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to William Calvin Lewis and Della (Underhill) Lewis. He passed from this life on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at his home in Collinsville, Oklahoma at the age of 76 years. Gerald was raised and educated in Tulsa and graduated with the Union High School Class of 1962. After high school, he attended an electrical trade school in Tulsa where he studied to become an electrician. Gerald spent most of his working life as an electrician with Oil Capital Electric in Tulsa for over 30 years. He was married on August 10, 1963 in Tulsa to Judy Annett (Vann) Lewis. Gerald was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Tulsa for 50 years. He was recently baptized and had been attending the Church of Christ in Owasso. He enjoyed a variety of past times, but most of all he loved fishing and gardening. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories in - clude: His Wife; Judy Lewis, 2 Children; Jerry Lewis and wife Shelly, Laura Hendel and husband Kristian, 4 Grandchildren; Gehrig Hendel, Cole Lewis, Claire Lewis, Avery Hendel, 4 Brothers; Everett Lewis, Jim Lewis, Bill Lewis, Dean Lewis, Donald Lewis. Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Della, brother, John, and four sisters, Margie, Juanita, Francis, and Virginia. Visitation was be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor David Dillow officiating. Interment followed at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service. www.moweryfs.com