FLOYD STEVENS

Floyd W. Stevens Floyd W. Stevens went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the age of 95. Born in Cobleskill, NY, to Earl and Luella Stevens. After graduating he joined American Airlines. During World War II he served in the Navy. Returning from service he rejoined American and continued there until retiring in 1987 as Auditor of Quality Assurance. He was an active volunteer at his church and later with Meals on Wheels. He was a beloved husband and father and leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Dorothy and children, Linda Updike and husband, Dwayne of Mesa, AZ, Larry Stevens and wife, Joan, Broken Arrow and Cheryl Arthur of Collinsville; 8 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and 1 step great grandchild. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Owasso or Meals on Wheels.