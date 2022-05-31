Evelyn Bea Denard Clifton, TX - Evelyn Bea Denard was born February 22, 1946, in Clifton, Texas, to Howard Reagon Abernathy and Rachel Juanita Neal Abernathy. She died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 76 years. Evelyn spent time working as a waitress, a tile selector, but most of her working life was as a child nutritionist with Owasso Public Schools. She most recently had attended God's Amazing Grace Church in Catoosa. She enjoyed a variety of pastimes including taking time to go fishing. She also enjoyed watching television programs, especially her science fiction movies, crime shows, and holiday movies. Most important in her life was her family whom she dearly loved, and a special fondness for children. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Her children: Patricia DuPriest and husband, Chris, of Searcy, Arkansas; Belinda Gonzalez, of Houston, Texas, Lisa Littrell, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Sharon Spears, of Owasso, Oklahoma; Norman Jean McNeil and husband, Thomas, of Lincoln, Arkansas; Trina Norris and husband, Tom, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Juanita Salisbury and husband, Rick, of Collinsville, Oklahoma; Stepsons: John Kaiser and wife, Sherry, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Russell Kaiser and wife, Tammy, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; Grandchildren: Jason, Brittnay, Clayton, Crystal, Casey, Kimberly, Jefferson, Jean Ann, A.J., Autumn, Beth, Austin, Aleia, Calinda, Manuel, James, Rachel, Sara, Tricia, Brandon, Kayla, K.K., T.J., Narina, Zach, Tommy, Jessica, Bo, Haleigh, Dillion, Brooke, Linsey, Cole, Kaci, and Tyler; And a host of great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Rachel Douglas and Dorothy Carl; brother, Joe Abernathy; daughter, Becky Nieto; and three grandsons: Garrett Johnson, Johnny Richeson, and Aaron Wise. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso. Funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor Kelvin Limbocker officiating. Serving as casket bearers will be Rick Kaiser, Bill Kaiser, James Findley, Jason Nichols, Tommy Salisbury, and Zach Salisbury. Honorary casket bearers will be Kenny Kaiser and Bruce Balocca. Committal service and interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Collinsville, Oklahoma. The family requests memorial contributions be made in Evelyn's memory to https:gofund.me/edc63075. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com