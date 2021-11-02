Ethan Michael Richardson was born on December 27, 1990 in Tulsa, OK, to Finis T. Richardson III and Deborah L. Vaughn. Ethan passed away October 13, 2021 at the age of 30. In Ethan's spare time he loved to play guitar, which he taught himself to play. He had the opportunity to go on tour with his bandmates. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles with his late father. One thing he loved most of all was his nieces and nephews, in which they called him "Uncle". He was preceded in death by his father, Finis Tolman Richardson III; brother, William F. Richardson; sister, Kasey L. Richardson; grandparents, Finis and Frances Richardson of Owasso, Buddy and Edith Vaughn of Dewey, OK. He is survived by his mother, Deborah L. Richardson; sisters, Erin M. Richardson and Elizabeth M. Richardson; nephew, Kemper W. Richardson; nieces, Trysten Richardson and Ever Richardson, all of Owasso.