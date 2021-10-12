Edward Tillas Lymon Rumple II was born on December 1, 1956 in Fort Worth, Texas, to Edward Tillas Lymon Rumple I and Juanita Marie (Turner) Rumple. He passed from this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 64 years. Ed was raised and educated in Rapid City, South Dakota and graduated from Rapid City Central High School Class of 1975. He then went on to attend college at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. He then earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Ed was married on November 1, 1991 to Sharon "Jean" Thompson in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He had been a faithful member of First Baptist Church Owasso since moving to Owasso in 1998. Ed was active in volunteering with Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and The Mission Owasso. He helped served as a Scout Master with Boy Scouts of America. He had multiple hobbies to include camping, hiking, fishing and collecting coins. His most enjoyable moments were spending time with his grandchildren. Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: his wife, Jean Rumple; 5 children, Bobbie Jo Ritberger and husband, Tim, Elisha Arellano and wife, Betty, Kathryn Roberts and husband, Brian James Rumple and wife, Kyla, Sara Rumple; 9 grandchildren, Matthew, Mariah, Shaun, Aydan, Declan, Kyle, Nathaniel, Brayden, and Aubrey; 2 brothers, Walter Jo Rumple and wife, Judy, Dwayne Rumple; mother, Juanita Marie (Turner) Rumple. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Tillas Lymon Rumple I. Visitation was held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Mowery Funeral Service. Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at First Baptist Church Owasso with Pastor Chris Wall officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ed's memory to either Ed's GoFundMe, The Mission-FBCO, 11341 N. Garnett Rd., Owasso, OK 74055, or Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief, BGCO ATTN: Disaster Relief, 3800 N. May Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112. Arrangements and services provided by Mowery Funeral Service. www.moweryfs.com