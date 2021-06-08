Edna Thompson

Edna Marie Thompson Edna Marie Thompson was born April 5, 1925, in Okema, Oklahoma, to Carroll Decatur and Ruby Mae Rash. She died Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 96 years. Marie completed her secondary education in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and was a graduate of Foster High School. She was married June 12, 1948, in Oklahoma City, to Clarence J. Thompson. She worked at Tinker Field in Oklahoma City during World War II. After moving to Tulsa with her family, she had worked at Bill White Chevrolet and Mortgage Clearing Corporation. Marie enjoyed a variety of pastimes including reading, especially love stories. She was also an avid New York Yankees fan. Most important was her love for her family, particularly her role as "Nana" and taking care of her grandkids and great grandkids. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include: Daughter; Shirley Allen, of Owasso. Son; Steve Thompson and wife Peggy Sue, of Edmond, Oklahoma . Grandchildren; Tina Pittser and companion Chad Engle, of Owasso, Missy Allen and companion Michael Stokes, of Owasso, Jeff Thompson. Great grandchildren; Ashley Rathe and husband Andrew, Aaron Pittser and fianc� Khyli Smith, Skyler Stokes, Alexis Reid. A great great granddaughter on the way. Step grandchildren; John Loffer and companion Phillip, Samantha Berry and husband Mike. Step great granddaughter; Gracelynn Berry. And many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, C.J., two brothers, Donald Hunter and Earl Hunter, and two sisters, Cleta Branson and Lola Sanders. Funeral service was held 10:00 Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating. Serving as honorary casket bearers were Michael Stokes, Chad Engle, Aaron Pittser, and Andrew Rathe. Final resting place was at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery in Owasso, Oklahoma. Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso. www.moweryfs.com