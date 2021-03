Don'l Kay Butler Butler, Don'l, K., 74. Born February 23, 1947 at Independence, Missouri. He passed away March 7, 2021 at Collinsville, Oklahoma. Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Mowery Funeral. Funeral Service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 at First Baptist Church Owasso. Burial to follow at Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery, Owasso. Mowery Funeral Service, 918-272-6244