Donald Lee Patterson Donald Lee Patterson was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 3, 1931 to Claude and Kaye Patterson, and passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He grew up in numerous Oklahoma locations, including Tulsa, Disney and Inola. He was drafted into the Army where he served in the Korean War, earning the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Camp Stars, the Combat Infantry Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Following his service in the military, he worked numerous jobs until deciding on an enjoyable career path as a licensed electrician, working as a member of the local Tulsa chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). He is survived by His daughter Donna Houx of Coweta, Oklahoma and her children Shannon Christmas and Darrill Christmas of Coweta, Oklahoma and Christine Houx of Coweta, Oklahoma, His daughter Pam Warren of Coweta, Oklahoma, His daughter Debbie Gilbert of Belton, Missouri and her daughter Jenna and great granddaughter Ainsley, His son Robert Patterson of Wichita, Kansas His son David Patterson and wife Kathryn and their son Brendan of Owasso, Oklahoma, His previous wife Christine Madewell of Coweta, Oklahoma, His half-sister Patsy Patterson of Norman, Arkansas and her two children Vernon and Aimee, His half-brother Robert Patterson of Cove, Arkansas and his son BJ, and His half-sister Millie Sue Patterson-Ashford of Sherwood, Arkansas and daughter Nora Taylor of Cove, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Mary Ann Patterson and their son Michael Dean Patterson, His sons Donald Patterson, Jr., and Ronald Patterson, His half-brother Dale Patterson, His granddaughter Lindsay Gilbert, and His parents. Don loved to cheer for the OU Sooners, his grandson Brendan's basketball team, and his favorite drivers in NASCAR. He enjoyed going to garage sales to find that perfect bargain, was very proud of his skills with the smoker, making some of the finest ribs in Owasso, but his true passion, and we cannot stress this enough, was his ability to fix practically anything and everything, especially cars. The funeral services have been entrusted to the care of Dighton-Moore Funeral Service of Owasso. Service details are pending and will be updated when details are available. Out of an abundance of caution and for everyone's well-being, the service will be conducted virtually so that people can attend, but stay safe.